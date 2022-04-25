Torrevieja’s Youth Symphony Orchestra give their Spring Concert on May 1

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2022 • 12:56
TORREVIEJA AUDITORIUM: Spring concert by the Youth Symphony Orchestra (JOST)
Photo credit: actiucdn.net
TORREVIEJA’S Youth Symphony Orchestra (JOST) give their Spring Concert at the Auditorium on May 1 at 12 noon.
Under the direction of conductor Adolfo Arronis they will be playing works Bruch, Elgar y Mussorgsky.
Admission to the concert is free and invitations are not necessary, although the audience will be limited to the auditorium’s official capacity.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
