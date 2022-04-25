Torrevieja’s Youth Symphony Orchestra give their Spring Concert on May 1

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2022 • 12:56

TORREVIEJA AUDITORIUM: Spring concert by the Youth Symphony Orchestra (JOST) Photo credit: actiucdn.net

TORREVIEJA’S Youth Symphony Orchestra (JOST) give their Spring Concert at the Auditorium on May 1 at 12 noon.

Under the direction of conductor Adolfo Arronis they will be playing works Bruch, Elgar y Mussorgsky.

Admission to the concert is free and invitations are not necessary, although the audience will be limited to the auditorium’s official capacity.