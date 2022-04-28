An unmissable concert in Benidoleig’s Cueva de las Calaveras

By Linda Hall • 28 April 2022 • 14:10
INCOMPARABLE SETTING: The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir at the Cueva de las Calaveras in Benidoleig
Photo credit: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir
THE Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir perform their popular Concert at the Cave on June 17 and 18, at 8.30pm.
“Imagine a warm summer’s evening as the sun goes down, sitting in the huge and wonderfully acoustic entrance to the Cueva de las Calaveras cave in Benidoleig,” said the choir’s publicity officer Vernon Pearce.
The 30-strong choir’s programme will include Rhythm of Life, Bohemian Rhapsody and Bring Him Home, as well as classics like Va Pensiero and the stirring Welsh hymn, Men of Harlech.
The box office is now open and tickets priced €12.50 can be booked online on the www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com website.
“But hurry, the performances are always sold out,” Vernon said.
