‘Early vaccination” case dropped against La Nucia mayor Bernabe Cano

By Linda Hall • 28 April 2022 • 17:10

BERNABE CANO: No prosecution following early Covid vaccination Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante

THE High Court in Alicante dismissed the case against La Nucia’s mayor for jumping the Covid vaccination queue in January 2021.

Bernabe Cano was vaccinated during a visit to the municipally-run care home for the elderly on January 6 last year, at a time when the Covid vaccine was strictly rationed according to age.

The tribunal accepted Cano’s appeal against a Villajoyosa court order to stand trial. Had this gone ahead, he faced a nine-month prison term, suspension from his post for two years and a ban on holding public office for 12 years, effectively preventing him from standing in the 2023 municipal elections.


Instead, the High Court concluded that Cano was concerned about the health of the care home’s elderly residents.  He received the vaccine as a doctor and not as a mayor, the tribunal ruled.

“Other mayors and councillors with close links to residences were vaccinated early, precisely because of their relation with the centres while carrying out their public responsibilities,” the judges said.


