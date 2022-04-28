‘Early vaccination” case dropped against La Nucia mayor Bernabe Cano

By Linda Hall • 28 April 2022 • 17:10
BERNABE CANO: No prosecution following early Covid vaccination
Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante
THE High Court in Alicante dismissed the case against La Nucia’s mayor for jumping the Covid vaccination queue in January 2021.
Bernabe Cano was vaccinated during a visit to the municipally-run care home for the elderly on January 6 last year, at a time when the Covid vaccine was strictly rationed according to age.
The tribunal accepted Cano’s appeal against a Villajoyosa court order to stand trial. Had this gone ahead, he faced a nine-month prison term, suspension from his post for two years and a ban on holding public office for 12 years, effectively preventing him from standing in the 2023 municipal elections.
Instead, the High Court concluded that Cano was concerned about the health of the care home’s elderly residents. He received the vaccine as a doctor and not as a mayor, the tribunal ruled.
“Other mayors and councillors with close links to residences were vaccinated early, precisely because of their relation with the centres while carrying out their public responsibilities,” the judges said.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.