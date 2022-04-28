Javea mayor Jose Chulvi re-elected as PSPV secretary general

By Linda Hall • 28 April 2022 • 18:39

Caption: JOSE CHULVI: Will run stand again as Javea mayor Photo credit: PSPV Javea

JOSE CHULVI, Javea’s mayor, was re-elected as secretary general of the PSPV socialist party, a post he has held since 2008.

Chulvi automatically becomes the party’s mayor candidate in the 2023 local elections, as he has been during the past three municipal polls, the last two of which he won with overall majorities.

Chulvi pointed out despite these overall majorities, the town hall had included other parties in the local government.

“We have reached agreements with everyone, from the Left to the Right, because ours is a project that does not look for enemies or confrontation,” the mayor said.

“You won’t find us arguing, only working for Javea. And with our firm belief in values and our project we shall be able to reach the consensus that our town needs.”