MOFTAG organise their spring event in Calpe on May 14

By Linda Hall • 28 April 2022 • 13:23

MOFTAG: Longest-running club in Calpe regularly raises funds for charity Photo credit: MOFTAG

MOFTAG has a spring in its step.

Members of Moftag Club of Calpe (the name is an acronym of Might Oaks From Tiny Acorns Grow) are busy getting ready for their Spring Fayre.

Pots are bubbling with marmalades and pickles and Moftag members are selecting cake recipes, handcrafting greeting cards and sourcing the finest bric-a-brac

The fair is once again hosted by Pub Delfin, in Calpe on Saturday May 14 from 10am until 1pm. There will be games for the whole family and the highlight of the day – the Grand Raffle – will be drawn at 12.30pm.

“Please come along and support the longest-running club in Calpe in their fundraising efforts,” the organisers said.

“Encourage your friends to join us too, as we love seeing new faces.”

All proceeds go to local charities, the Red Cross, the Maite Boronat special needs school and Caritas are regularly supported by the group.

Moftag is a very active social club and in addition to working for charity they organise weekly events for their members, many of whom are living alone.

To learn more about MOFTAG, contact their president, Jenny Godfrey, at 639 139 518. New members are always welcome.