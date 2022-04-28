Teleasistencia in Alfaz means help is at hand

By Linda Hall • 28 April 2022 • 16:13

ALFAZ TELECARE: Social Welfare councillor Marisa Cortes during a Teleasistencia meeting Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ town hall is now providing Telecare remote home assistance for the elderly or those who are less able.

Previously, this service was the responsibility of the Diputacion provincial council, explained Alfaz’s Social Welfare councillor, Marisa Cortes.

Once users have been assessed, the regional government’s Equality and Inclusive Policies department will supply the service, Cortes added.

The scheme provides a safeguard for the elderly or those with mobility problems while enabling them to remain independent and live in their own homes for as long as possible.

Those using the service receive a device that allows them to contact the Teleasistencia centrre 24 hours a day, year-round and receive an immediate response.

Applications for this free Red Cross service should be made at Alfaz’s Centro+Social, in the Atencion al Mayor (Attention for the Elderly) section. This is available to those who are registered on the municipal Padron and require assistance owing to their age, a chronic health condition or a mobility problem but wish to remain independent.