News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 29 April 2022 • 17:08

WEATHER FORECAST: Villajoyosa now has its own weather station Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

Weather-wise FOLLOWING an agreement with Valencia’s Meteorological Association (AVAMET), Villajoyosa now has its own weather station located in the grounds of the Llar del Pensionista social centre. The service, with information in real time that is updated every five minutes, can be accessed via www.villajoyosa.com or the www.avamet.org website.

Fast food NINETY-FIVE per cent of staff at the new McDonald’s branch in El Campello are local residents. The majority are students, revealed deputy mayor Julio Oca, who will be able to coordinate their work and studies while earning a wage that improves their own finances while assisting El Campello’s economy.

Pay up WORKING at night, employees from Benidorm town hall have been marking out the new Green Zones in central and commercial areas with shops, bars and restaurants. Parking will be free for registered residents but non-residents and visitors will be charged, said Mobility councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

Say goodbye OWING to restructuring, there will be no Franciscan friars in Pego for the first time in four centuries. Fr Angel (68) will be leaving the Sagrado Corazon monastery for Villarreal in Castellon, Brother Ismael (82) will relocate to Concentaina and Brother Ruben, the youngest, is destined for Murcia.

Good example SOLAR panels installed at the Calvari social centre in La Nucia are now providing the electricity that the building consumes. Switching to solar power cuts the town hall’s energy bill by €5,000 and reduces carbon dioxide emissions while setting a sustainable example, said La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano.