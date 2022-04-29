Parking at Javea’s Granadella and Portixol beaches is going to cost you!

By Linda Hall • 29 April 2022 • 17:53

GRANADELLA: The access road is becomes saturated during the summer season Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA town hall will charge vehicles to park near the Portixol and Granadella beaches during the summer.

This system will operate from June until September 30 between 9am and 7pm , the period when access to both of the beaches has been strictly controlled in recent years.

There are 130 parking spaces at Granadella and 60 in Portixol and once these are all taken, a barrier is lowered with no more cars allowed to drive down to the coves.

There will be a daily charge of €9 regardless of the number of hours spent at the beach, municipal sources explained, although access continues to be free for motorbikes and bicycles.

The town hall intends to provide a bus service as an alternative to the private vehicles that have saturated the Granadella and Portixol roads in the past, with a 25 per cent reduction for Javea residents.