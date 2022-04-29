Trending:

Runaway bull upsets bull-running during Teulada-Moraira fiestas

By Linda Hall • 29 April 2022 • 18:25

TEULADA-MORAIRA: Bull-running returned to the local fiestas after three years Photo credit: Joan Ivars Cervera

BULL-RUNNING returned to Teulada-Moraira’s local fiestas for the first time in three years.

On April 29, the final day of the celebrations, one of the bulls managed to escape as they were being returned to the lorry and ran the length of Teulada’s Avenida Santa Caterina.

A spokesperson for the fiestas committee that had organised the spectacle explained that the bull ran past a crowded supermarket, fortunately without charging anyone, and continued as far as the roundabout at the Moraira turnoff.


Members of public eventually succeeded in heading the bull towards a plot of land where it was captured and returned to the lorry

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
BREAKING NEWS: Tennis Legend Boris Becker has been sentenced to two years and six months in jail for bankruptcy fraud