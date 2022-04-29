Runaway bull upsets bull-running during Teulada-Moraira fiestas

By Linda Hall • 29 April 2022 • 18:25
TEULADA-MORAIRA: Bull-running returned to the local fiestas after three years
Photo credit: Joan Ivars Cervera
BULL-RUNNING returned to Teulada-Moraira’s local fiestas for the first time in three years.
On April 29, the final day of the celebrations, one of the bulls managed to escape as they were being returned to the lorry and ran the length of Teulada’s Avenida Santa Caterina.
A spokesperson for the fiestas committee that had organised the spectacle explained that the bull ran past a crowded supermarket, fortunately without charging anyone, and continued as far as the roundabout at the Moraira turnoff.
Members of public eventually succeeded in heading the bull towards a plot of land where it was captured and returned to the lorry
