Valencian Community in a good place after the two pandemic years

By Linda Hall • 29 April 2022 • 14:05

SANTA FAZ: Ximo Puig at the head of the traditional pilgrimage Photo credit: GVA.es

ALICANTE CITY celebrated its annual Santa Faz pilgrimage for the first time in three years on April 28.

Generalitat president Ximo Puig was one of the 100,000 people who braved the rain to walk the eight kilometres that separate the San Nicolas cathedral and the Santa Faz monastery in San Juan town.

Talking to the Spanish media, Puig said that the traditional pilgrimage was a “day to find ourselves again” and contributed to “emotional recovery” after two years of the pandemic.

As he has in the past, the regional president thanked all of the Valencian Community’s residents for the responsibility they showed during the pandemic.

“This has left us in a good place and a better position than many other autonomous communities,” Puig said.

Referring to the Valencian Community’s 39,900 new jobs during the first three months of 2022, the Generalitat president described this as very positive, above all for Alicante province, which generated most of the new posts.

“These figures encourage us to keep going, despite the present difficulties,” Puig said.

The ability of business-owners and employees to work together was key to the situation, he added. So, too, was the Valencian Community’s stability which was essential for tackling the environmental and digital transformation, assisted by funds from European, improved productivity and quality employment.