A total of 1,264 living in Almeria after escaping from Ukraine

By Linda Hall • 30 April 2022 • 16:38

REFUGEE FIGURES: Video meeting between officials from the central government and provincial authorities Photo credit: Subdelegacion del Gobierno en Almeria

TO date, 1,264 Ukrainians have been granted refugee status in Almeria province.

Of these, 241 received attention from the reception system via the Red Cross, the ACCEM non-government organisation and Cepaim-Almeria Acoge.

“These are the latest figures announced during a video call with the inter-administration committee that has been set up to monitor persons displaced by the Ukraine war,” the central government’s Territorial Policies delegate to Almeria said.

The Diputacion provincial council, representing towns with populations below 20,000, together with the five bigger municipalities, provided the Sub-delegation with details of the current situation and assistance that has been provided for the refugees.

At present, 25 of Almeria’s 97 municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants are taking care of Ukrainian refugees, most of whom are living in Mojacar, Albox, Huercal-Overa and Canjayar.

The Junta’s Almeria Delegation also gave details of the assistance it is providing for the refugees, centring principally on education facilities – 195 children are now attending primary and secondary schools – and healthcare.