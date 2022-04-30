Adra town hall urges residents to recycle instead of throwing away

By Linda Hall • 30 April 2022 • 20:43

MORE RECYCLING: Adra councillors view containers for used textiles Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA town hall is encouraging residents to recycle textiles with six more specifically-designed containers in addition to the existing 15.

Jose Crespo and Ignacio Jines, respective Urban Cleaning and Public Works councillors, recently examined the new containers accompanied by the local manager of East West textiles.

This company collects textiles, free of charge, before separating clothes that are in good condition and passing them on to charitable organisations.

Those that have no further use are then recycled and transformed into insulation material for the construction industry, vehicle seat filling, and industrial textiles.

“Thanks to this process, Adra is more environmentally-friendly and sustainable, while promoting ethical commitment,” the councillors said.