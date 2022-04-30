All agreed at Almeria provincial council’s last plenary session

By Linda Hall • 30 April 2022 • 19:30
PLENARY SESSION: Diputacion councillors approved 16 proposals at April 29 plenary session
Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria
THERE was consensus on all proposals between political parties at the provincial council’s last plenary session on April 29.
With 16 motions approved, 13 of them unanimously, the Diputacion can now allocate €33 million to key plans that will centre on the provincial population’s wellbeing and quality of life, the council’s president Javier Aureliano Garcia said.
The recently-approved proposals included adding 10 more municipalities to the 60 who have already opted for DUS 5000 grants – using cash made available from the EU’s Next Generation fund – for projects that are committed to clean energy.
Zurgena, Ragol, Abrucena, Las Tres Villas, Laroya, Padules, Pulpi, Oria, Taberno and Alboloduy have now been added to the list of small municipalities that will be able to make savings on energy bills while reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
