1,500 volunteers take part in a massive Vega Baja clean-up operation

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 22:08

1,5000 volunteers take part in a massive Vega Baja clean-up operation

LAST month, the Consorcio Vega Baja Sostenible organised the largest clear-up operation ever carried out in the area.

The Consorcio manages the treatment of the rubbish collected from 27 Vega Baja towns, and the consortium’s president Teresa Belmonte commented beforehand that the Vega Baja had beautiful natural surroundings.

“But sometimes there is a lamentable build-up of rubbish,” she said.

Belmonte herself joined the 1,500 volunteers who removed the drinks cans, bottles, discarded facemasks and all the other litter that pollutes the Vega Baja.

Also present was Joan Piquer, director-general of the Generalitat’s Quality and Environmental Education department.

“Activities like these are necessary to educate and make people aware of the need to manage waste treatment correctly so that we may enjoy surroundings free of scattered litter,” he said.

The Vega Baja rubbish-collecting morning was part of the EU’s Let’s Clean Up initiative, which consists of organising volunteer teams who, with support from the national or regional authorities, remove rubbish and litter from public spaces.