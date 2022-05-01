A change of scenery for Orihuela’s former mayor, Emilio Bascuñana

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 19:40

EMILIO BASCUÑANA: Orihuela mayor until April 25 Photo credit: sueldospublicos.com

EMILIO BASCUÑANA, mayor of Orihuela until the April 25 censure motion, is again practising as a doctor.

He has returned to his post at Orihuela’s Alvarez de la Riva health centre, Bascuñana confirmed on April 28.

“I was there by 8 this morning,” he said, explaining that he would coordinate his professional and political activities.

Asked if he would run in next year’s municipal elections, Bascuñana replied that he had a clear idea.

“But circumstances can change. It wouldn’t make sense to say anything until it was absolutely settled,” he said.