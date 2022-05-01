Bulletproof waistcoats bring improved safety for Santa Pola’s Policia Local officers

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 18:00
SANTA POLA: Town hall has acquired 53 bulletproof waistcoats
photo credit: Policia Local Santa Pola
SANTA POLA town hall is spending €45,000 on acquiring 53 bulletproof waistcoats for the Policia Local force.
“This is very important for their safety,” said Public Safety councillor Ana Blasco. “We are commmitted to improving security in Santa Pola as well as protecting our officers.”
The bulletproof waistcoats were necessary, Blasco added, owing to four recent shooting incidents with victims in other parts of the country, as revealed by information from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).
“The number of convictions for illegal possession of firearms remains steady with around 1,000 cases each year,” the councillor pointed out.
