High season vehicle restrictions for 13 Cabo de Gata-Nijar beaches

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 13:02
CALA CHICA: Vehicle restrictions between June 11 and September 25
Photo credit: parquenatural.com
ACCESS to 13 Cabo de Gata-Nijar beaches will be limited to authorised vehicles between June 11 and September 25.
Raquel Espin, the Junta’s Sustainable Development Delegate to Almeria, also announced that groups of kayaks, canoes and other motorless craft will be limited to five.
Larger groups will need permission from the Delegation stipulating specific protection conditions for the coastal ecosystem while regulating use of the publicly-owned maritime strip, Espin said.
An exception would be made for rescue operations to save human lives, she added.
The Junta is currently tendering the contract to control vehicle access to the national park, control traffic, maintain the natural ecosystem and protect the environment in return for charging each car a €5 fee.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.