Junta gives the go-ahead for improvements and extensions to Torrecardenas hospital

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 11:45

TORRECARDENAS HOSPITAL: Improvements for Emergencies and Intensive Care Photo credit: Hospital Torrecardenas

THE Junta’s Health service gave the go-ahead for improvements to Torrecardenas hospital.

A €458,800 contract to draw up plans to modernise and extend the A and E department and the Intensive Care unit has now been put out to tender.

Torrecardenas’ Emergency department currently serves 306,000 people in Almeria, Andarax, Carboneras, Nijar, Rio Nacimiento, Sorbas and Tabernas. The €5.5 million project includes streamlining routes inside A and E so that patients, and those accompanying them, do not have to coincide with those from other zones. At the same time this will avert an image of “overcrowding and disorganisation” Health department sources explained.

Intensive Care is to have extra beds in a 630-square metre extension adjoining the existing unit, increasing the total to 36.