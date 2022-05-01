Junta gives the go-ahead for improvements and extensions to Torrecardenas hospital

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 11:45
TORRECARDENAS HOSPITAL: Improvements for Emergencies and Intensive Care
Photo credit: Hospital Torrecardenas
THE Junta’s Health service gave the go-ahead for improvements to Torrecardenas hospital.
A €458,800 contract to draw up plans to modernise and extend the A and E department and the Intensive Care unit has now been put out to tender.
Torrecardenas’ Emergency department currently serves 306,000 people in Almeria, Andarax, Carboneras, Nijar, Rio Nacimiento, Sorbas and Tabernas. The €5.5 million project includes streamlining routes inside A and E so that patients, and those accompanying them, do not have to coincide with those from other zones. At the same time this will avert an image of “overcrowding and disorganisation” Health department sources explained.
Intensive Care is to have extra beds in a 630-square metre extension adjoining the existing unit, increasing the total to 36.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.