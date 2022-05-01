The Diputacion is committed to improving sports facilities throughout Alicante province

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 19:03
BETTER FACILITIES: Carlos Mazon and Eduardo Dolon announce a €7 million allocation for sport
Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante
PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion, intends to spend €7 million on building, extending or improving the province’s sports installations.
Plans include courts for paddle-tennis, the Valencian ballgame and beach volleyball as well as improved dressing rooms, renovated lighting, upgraded swimming pools and skateboard parks, Diputacion president Carlos Mazon announced.
“Plan+Deporte is going to share €7 million amongst all the municipalities in Alicante province,” said Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon who also heads the provincial council’s Sports department.
Stressing the Diputacion’s support for a relevant area like Sport, Dolon revealed that €1.4 million of the Plan+Deporte allocation had been earmarked for the Vega Baja.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
