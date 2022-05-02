Alicante City adults train children to carry out the Great Pigeon Theft

By Linda Hall • 02 May 2022 • 16:07

RACING PIGEON: A many-times champion can be worth €40,000 Photo credit: Pexels

MORE than 300 racing and competition pigeons valued at €120,000 have been stolen in Alicante province since last March.

The birds are worth an average €400, although a proven champion can fetch between €3,000 and €40,000, experts said.

A Policia Nacional investigation in Alicante City’s Juan XXIII and Mil Viviendas districts discovered that adults are staking out pigeon racing clubs and then using under-14s to steal the most valuable birds.

As they are under 14 and cannot be charged with a crime, the thefts continue unabated, police sources revealed.