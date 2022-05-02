Changeover at Orihuela city hall but no entirely new faces

By Linda Hall • 02 May 2022 • 13:50

NEW TEAM: Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia with PSOE and Ciudadanos councillors Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA has a new team at city hall following the no-confidence vote that removed mayor Emilio Bascuñana on April 25.

The team is new but the five Ciudadanos councillors now in coalition with the PSOE socialists held posts in the previous coalition with the Partido Popular and deputy mayor Jose Aix retains the same role.

Orihuela’s new mayor Carolina Gracia announced that the local government would be based on “mutual trust, respect and balance” although both parties were different.

“There are ideological differences, we know, but that strengthens our idea of respect,” Gracia said. “We come with open minds.”

The mayor emphasised the need for respect for the positions of the different parties on the city council as well as the local population.

“Residents want to talk about policies that deliver solutions, not the internal problems of political groups. They want understanding, dialogue, open minds and teamwork,” she said.

Preparing a municipal budget was a priority, she added: “Nobody understands that Orihuela has not approved a budget since 2018.”

Meanwhile, Partido Popular spokesman, Rafael Almago, criticised Gracia’s decision to allow Ciudadanos councillors to outnumber those of the PSOE on the Local Government Board (JGL).

“We shall of course keep a close watch and report to the Public Prosecutor all cases where we suspect that the law is being broken,” Almagro said.