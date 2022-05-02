Don’t hesitate to report a crime in Pilar de la Horadada

By Linda Hall • 02 May 2022 • 10:40

CRIME PREVENTION: Guardia Civil officers explain to Pilar residents the step to take when a crime is committed Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADA’S Guardia Civil recently explained to elderly residents how they can protect themselves from risky situations.

The talk – part of the Ministry of the Interior’s 2010 Plan Mayor Seguridad programme – was aimed at averting the types of crimes that pose the greatest threats to senior citizens.

These include theft, mugging and housebreaking as well as various kinds of fraud and those that exploit unfamiliarity with new technologies and the internet.

The Plan also sets out to build up public confidence in the security forces so that the potentially vulnerable will not hesitate to contact the Guardia Civil should they ever find themselves the victim of a crime. This will also help them to carry out their work and to prevent further incidents from occurring in future, the officers said.

They also explained to those attending the talk that if ever they want to report a crime that involved them, they need only go in person to Pilar’s Guardia Civil headquarters in Calle Conde Roche in front of the tower in Torre de la Horadada.

Alternatively, they could ring the 112 Emergency number, the Guardia Civil’s own 062 number or use the Alertcops mobile phone app.