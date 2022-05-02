Sail away to Torrevieja’s past aboard the three-masted Pascual Flores

By Linda Hall • 02 May 2022 • 10:45
PASCUAL FLORES: Built in 1907 and restored to glory after a chequered history
Photo credit: Torrevieja.es
THE Pascual Flores, a small three-masted schooner, visits its home port of Torrevieja until May 8.
The Pascual Flores is a pailebote or “pilot boat”, one of the sleek vessels that pilots once used to guide ships into port.
The boat was built in Torrevieja in 1917 and after a chequered history, was purchased – principally for its sentimental value – in very bad condition by Torrevieja town hall in 1999.
Thanks to an agreement between the town hall and the Nao Victoria Foundation, the now-restored vessel has become a floating museum, touring Spain and Europe.
The Pascual Flores departs for Baleares on May 9 but can be visited between 10am and 8pm until May 8.
Tickets, €2, are available from www.fundacionnaovictoria.org or at the ship with no charge for children under 10.
Three-hour sailing trips on May 7 and 8 cost €45 for adults and €25 for children, with a 50 per cent discount for Torrevieja residents registered on the municipal Padron.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.