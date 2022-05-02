Sail away to Torrevieja’s past aboard the three-masted Pascual Flores

By Linda Hall • 02 May 2022 • 10:45

PASCUAL FLORES: Built in 1907 and restored to glory after a chequered history Photo credit: Torrevieja.es

THE Pascual Flores, a small three-masted schooner, visits its home port of Torrevieja until May 8.

The Pascual Flores is a pailebote or “pilot boat”, one of the sleek vessels that pilots once used to guide ships into port.

The boat was built in Torrevieja in 1917 and after a chequered history, was purchased – principally for its sentimental value – in very bad condition by Torrevieja town hall in 1999.

Thanks to an agreement between the town hall and the Nao Victoria Foundation, the now-restored vessel has become a floating museum, touring Spain and Europe.

The Pascual Flores departs for Baleares on May 9 but can be visited between 10am and 8pm until May 8.

Tickets, €2, are available from www.fundacionnaovictoria.org or at the ship with no charge for children under 10.

Three-hour sailing trips on May 7 and 8 cost €45 for adults and €25 for children, with a 50 per cent discount for Torrevieja residents registered on the municipal Padron.