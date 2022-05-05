A July date for TT fans to remember in the inland town of Algueña

By Linda Hall • 05 May 2022 • 15:26

MINI TT: Scheduled for July 10 in inland Algueña Photo credit: Motoclub Algueña

EURO WEEKLY NEWS reader Mo Venning recently asked if we knew when Algueña’s motorcycle race would be held this year.

“I have tried other sources, including Algueña town hall, but with no success,” she said.

“I know that Algueña has a ‘Mini TT’ race each year but due to Covid it has not been run since 2019. I would love to know if it is going to take place this year, can you help?”

As it happens, we’re glad to say that we were able to help Mo and discovered that it will be held on July 10, coinciding as always, with the start of the local fiestas.

Motoclub Algueña volunteers and collaborators will convert the streets of Algueña into an urban speed circuit as they have been doing since 1991 with the exception of 2020 and 2021.

For readers unfamiliar with Alicante province’s inland towns, Algueña (population 1,341) is located 600 metres above sea level in the Vinalopo Medio area, not far from the Murcia boundary.