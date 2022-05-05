La Nucia’s deliberate disaster area provides vital training for rescue dogs

By Linda Hall • 05 May 2022 • 14:23

RESCUE TRAINING: La Nucia’s Animal Protection councillor Jessica Gommans with UME members Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

SPAIN’s Military Emergencies Unit (UME) recently returned to La Nucia’s municipal training ground for rescue dogs.

La Nucia’s Animal Protection councillor Jessica Gommans visited the UME members during their two-day instruction course, which was able to go ahead despite the bad weather conditions.

As they have in the past, the UME’s dog training team and canine units spent two days at the training ground, coordinated by the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) 13. This non-government organisation carries out search and rescue operations with dogs both nationally and internationally, and is also involved with social programmes and projects.

The La Nucia site, constructed from beams, pillars and rubble from demolished buildings, deliberately resembles a disaster area and is used by different branches of the emergency services to train their rescue dogs.

One of the few of its kind, the training ground located on land adjoining the municipal animal shelter is regularly visited by search and rescue teams from all over Spain and as well as abroad.