Madrid artists donate art works to Alfaz charities and non-government organisations

By Linda Hall • 05 May 2022 • 13:05
ALFAZ DONATION: A selection of the Meson brothers’ picture in the Casa de Cultura
Photo credit: Alfaz town hall
MADRID-BASED brothers Luis and Arturo Meson donated 30 of their pictures to Alfaz’s non-government organisations.
They have shown their work in Alfaz on several occasions, the last time in February with their Brothers in Art exhibition.
Luis Meson presented the pictures at the Casa de Cultura on May 5 to Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques who was accompanied by Volunteers and Cooperation councillor, Isabel Muñoz, and Culture councillor Manuel Casado.
Alfaz’s Social Volunteers, , Aborigen View, the Red Cross, Corazon Expres, the Friendship with Cuba “Jose Marti” association and the Rotary Club International will all benefit from the donation.
