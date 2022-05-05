Rain takes its toll and subsidence threatens Villajoyosa’s oldest bridge

By Linda Hall • 05 May 2022 • 16:47

BRIDGE ENDANGERED: Incessant rain has seeped inside the structure Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

THE spectre of drought has disappeared but Alicante province’s rainiest April since records began in 1912 is taking its toll.

Villajoyosa’s Heritage and Urban Development departments were called in recently to assess structural damage to the Pont de Sant Argil bridge after existing cracks in the road surface allowed rainwater to accumulate inside the structure, producing internal subsidence.

Engineers said there was a real risk that this could cause further subsidence and the eventual collapse of a secondary arch at the western end of the bridge.

This bridge across the Amadorio is still the only way to cross the river in La Vila’s inland agricultural area but the Policia Local immediately closed the bridge once the damage was noticed.

“We are working against the clock to save the bridge from the point of view of safety and traffic but also because of its historic importance,” Villajoyosa’s mayor Andreu Verdu said.

Experts have explained that the Pont Sant Argil was repaired in the 18th and 19th centuries, although documents reveal that the bridge already existed in the 15th century.