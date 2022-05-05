Villajoyosa town hall plants a tree for every child born each year

By Linda Hall • 05 May 2022 • 12:05
VILLAJOYOSA CUSTOM: A tree is planted for every child born in the town
Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall
THE picnic area at Villajoyosa’s Bol Nou beach has 105 new trees.
They were planted during the town hall’s latest Arbre per Naixement event on May 1 which is held each year, naming a tree for each child who was born the previous year.
The 105 pines, cypresses and tamarisks now growing in the picnic area’s Jardi dels Nous Vilers (New Vileros’ garden) also contributes to reforesting La Vila’s green spaces, explained Environment councillor Jose Carlos Gil.
“This is a lovely day that celebrates the birth of a new member of the family,” Gil said. “And having a tree with their own name also raises each child’s environmental awareness by linking them to nature.”
