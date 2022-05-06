Double love for the Centro Doble Amor occupational centre in Benidorm

By Linda Hall • 06 May 2022 • 16:36
BOCOPA DONATION: A percentage of Senorio de Benidorm wine goes to Centro Doble Amor
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
BENIDORM’S Doble Amor occupational centre received a €2,300 cheque thanks to a bodega’s 2021 wine sales.
The cash came from Petrer-based Bodegas Bocopa who, after having given one of their wines the name of Señorio de Benidorm, donate a percentage of its sales to the Doble Amor centre each year.
The centre, which was founded more than 40 years ago, attends to Marina Baja residents with functional diversity.
Bodegas Bocopa manager Gaspar Tomas, accompanied by sales manager Jose Flores and the Levante zone’s manager Victor Lopez, recently presented the cheque to Casimiro Vila and Jose Luis Calvo, the Doble Amor centre’s president and vice-president.
Also present were Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez, local councillors and Francisco Javier del Castillo, president of the Abreca shop-owners association.
