L’Alacanti towns prepare to oblige mosquitoes to buzz off

By Linda Hall • 06 May 2022 • 18:30

TIGER MOSQUITO: Likely to proliferate in this year’s weather conditions Photo credit: Paul Gathany

EL CAMPELLO, Muchamiel, San Juan, San Vicente and other neighbouring towns are already taking steps to eliminate tiger mosquitoes.

The municipalities belong to the Mancomunidad de l’Alacanti, a group of towns that provide combined services which include fumigation.

Weather conditions this year are similar to 2019’s when the presence of mosquitoes was 10 times greater than normal, Mancomunidad sources pointed out.

A specialist firm will use lorries with nebulisers to spray marshy areas and land where flooding has previously occurred and tiger mosquitoes are likely to breed. Drones will spray the zones that are inaccessible to vehicles.

Both the nebuliser lorries and drones will use specific insecticides that are vegetation-friendly, Mancomunidad sources said.