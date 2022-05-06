New Generalitat law means it’s time to come clean and go green

By Linda Hall • 06 May 2022 • 10:02

MIREIA MOLLA: Region’s Environment chief warned of a tax on polluting vehicles Photo credit: GVA,es

BY 2026 a quarter of new vehicles acquired by the Valencian Community’s public and private sectors must be non-polluting.

The Generalitat’s Climate Change and Ecological Transition law, which is now beginning its journey through the regional parliament, will require car hire firms and companies who renew more than 30 per cent of their vehicles annually to comply with percentages stipulated in the new legislation.

By 2035, these quotas will require all newly-acquired municipal and company vehicles to be emissions-free.

In January 2023, the new law will impose a tax on vehicles which run on fuels that do not have a non-polluting source, announced Mireia Molla, who heads the regional government’s Agriculture and Environment department.

Newly-registered cars that do not comply with the Climate Change and Ecological Transition law as well as national and European Union directives will be charged according to the number of carbon dioxide grammes that they release into the air.

The proceeds of this tax will be allocated to the Ecological Transition Fund, Molla said.