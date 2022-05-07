A tree is a gift forever for each child born in Huercal-Overa

By Linda Hall • 07 May 2022 • 20:33

HUERCAL-OVERA: A tree planted for each child born in the town Photo credit: Juan Jose Rodriguez

HUERCAL-OVERA will celebrate World Environment Day on June 5 by planting a tree for every child born there in 2021.

Each of the trees in the Calvario park will have a plaque with the child’s name, as the town hall continues the practice that began in 2018 and has been carried out each year since then with the exception of 2020.

“The scheme has the double objective of encouraging the children and, by extension, their families to care about the environment,” explained Huercal-Overa’s mayor, Domingo Fernandez.

“At the same time we are reforesting different zones in our municipality with a gift that the families will keep forever.”

The tree-planting is one of several town hall environmentally-friendly initiatives that include energy-saving and reducing light pollution, Fernandez said.