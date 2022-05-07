Trending:

New Adra app will link town hall and the local population

By Linda Hall • 07 May 2022 • 21:19

ADRA INITIATIVE: Town hall is introducing an app for reporting issues in public spaces Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA will invest €18,000 on software linking the local population with the town hall via a communications channel.

This will enable them to report, via an app, any issues or defects they notice in Adra’s public spaces.  

“We continue to advance in our commitment to the environment by eliminating paper and using information technology for these procedures in a way that is direct, rapid and easy to use,” Adra mayor Manuel Cortes said.


Linda Hall

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

