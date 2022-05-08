Alicante’s Elche still on track for Tram link despite Generalitat opposition

By Linda Hall • 08 May 2022 • 19:19

ALICANTE TRAM: Diputacion wants to extend the line as far as Elche Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Diputacion provincial council will not drop plans to bring the Tram from Alicante to Elche.

Despite Elche city hall’s refusal to ask the regional government to back the proposal, Diputacion president Carlos Mazon said that he still intends to carry out a feasibility study into the project.

It was hard to understand why Alicante City had local trains, the AVE high speed train and the Tram, all of which were well coordinated, but Elche could not, Mazon pointed out.

“Elche deserves the Tram,” he said.

