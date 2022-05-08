Business is booming with new companies in Alicante province’s Vega Baja area

By Linda Hall • 08 May 2022 • 18:46
MORE BUSINESSES: Callosa, one of the Vega Baja’s principal municipalities
Photo credit: CC/Ximonic
By the end of March, 10,819 Vega Baja companies were registered with Spain’s Social Security system, 586 more than during the same period in 2021, the Valencian Statistics Institute (IVE) announced.
Proportionately, this 5.7 per cent increase puts the Vega Baja in fifth place regionally and in second place provincially after the L’Alacanti area, according to the IVE report.
The Valencian Community’s largest first quarter increase went to the Alto Mijares (Castellon) area where the number of companies grew by 12.3 per cent.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
