Business is booming with new companies in Alicante province’s Vega Baja area

By Linda Hall • 08 May 2022 • 18:46

MORE BUSINESSES: Callosa, one of the Vega Baja’s principal municipalities Photo credit: CC/Ximonic

THE Vega Baja finished 2022’s first quarter as a Valencian Community leader in creating new businesses.

By the end of March, 10,819 Vega Baja companies were registered with Spain’s Social Security system, 586 more than during the same period in 2021, the Valencian Statistics Institute (IVE) announced.

Proportionately, this 5.7 per cent increase puts the Vega Baja in fifth place regionally and in second place provincially after the L’Alacanti area, according to the IVE report.

The Valencian Community’s largest first quarter increase went to the Alto Mijares (Castellon) area where the number of companies grew by 12.3 per cent.

