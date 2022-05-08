Trending:

€7 million project solves seepage problems for Cuevas del Almanzora reservoir

By Linda Hall • 08 May 2022 • 13:03

WATERTIGHT: €7 million project has sealed Cuevas del Almanzora reservoir Photo credit: CC/Unzurrunzaga

THE Cuevas del Almanzora dam is now watertight.

The Cuenca Mediterranea Andaluza – formerly Confederacion Hidrografica del Sur – has now concluded a €7 million project carried out over several months to seal the reservoir and prevent the seepage that has wasted so much water in the past.

Following the recent rains, the reservoir now contains 40 cubic hectometres of water, 30 per cent of its capacity.


Linda Hall

