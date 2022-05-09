Trending:

Alicante province’s Orihuela plans to make the most of its rainwater

By Linda Hall • 09 May 2022 • 16:02

NEW SCHEME: Generalitat’s water chief explains gives details to Carolina Gracia and Orihuela councillors Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA city hall is taking part a scheme that will reuse Orihuela Costa rainwater.

The project, an initiative from the regional government’s Agriculture department, would provide growers in Torremiguel, San Miguel de Salinas and La Pedrera with additional irrigation water.

Manuel Aldeguer, the region’s Director General for Water, recently explained to Orihuela’s mayor, Carolina Gracia, that the project – financed with EU cash – intends to divert surface rainwater from Orihuela Costa.

This will also prevent saturating the main drainage system during periods of torrential rain, Aldeguer pointed out.


Breaking News

