Animal charity in La Marina, Alicante, is once more overwhelmed with kittens

By Linda Hall • 09 May 2022 • 12:21

THRIVING YOUNGSTERS: Pets in Spain’s fosterers with the latest intake Photo credit: Pets in Spain

THE kitten season has arrived.

The Pets in Spain animal charity, overloaded with kittens saved from life-threatening situations, are all too aware of this sad fact.

In the space of just one week, they are now looking after another six born to a mum that was injured and could not feed them.

Two more, aged just two weeks, were found abandoned in the under-build of a house.

“They were starving and infested with fleas,” Pets in Spain’s Yvonne Lewis told the Euro Weekly News.

A visit to the vet clinic revealed that one of them had maggots in one eye which received immediate treatment and steroid drops to eradicate the infestation.

“Hopefully the eye will recover,” Yvonne said.

All eight kittens are now thriving, bottle-fed on kitten milk by the charity’s foster carers.

The pandemic has hit animal charities hard, with outdoor fundraising events cancelled and reduced customer trade in charity shops.

As a consequence, and due to lack of funds, Pets In Spain must close their charity shop in Avenida Londres, Urbanisation La Marina on May 31.

“Please continue to support us and deliver donated items to sell in our other charity shop which will remain open on the lower level of Consum Square, in Urbanisation La Marina,” Yvonne said

For more information about Pets in Spain, visit the www.petsinspain.com website or ring 645 469 253 (telephone or WhatsApp).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.