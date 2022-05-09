Lights, camera, action! for Los Alcazares Camera Club on Channel 5

By Linda Hall • 09 May 2022 • 11:13

CLOSEUP VIEW: Los Alcazares Camera Club members features in popular Channel 5 series Photo credit: Los Alcazares Camera Club

Back in November 2021, Los Alcazares Camera Club visited member Nilam Wright for an Indian cooking demonstration and a curry lunch.

At that time Nilam was being filmed for the popular Channel 5 series, Bargain-loving Brits in the Sun, so the Camera Club were delighted to see themselves on television in the episode that aired on April 22.

Member Brian provided the highlight of the event when he set light to the papadum he was cooking and had to put out the flaming food by stamping it into the ground with his foot.

Nilam’s only comment was “Nice shoes, Brian!”

Whilst they can’t promise any future celebrity appearances on television, Los Alcazares Camera Club is always looking for new members, either permanent residents in Spain or “swallows” who come and go.

The club meets on the first Tuesday of the month via Zoom at 10.30am (Spain) or 9.30am (UK) when members discuss their monthly photo competition and usually watch a photography workshop video.

On the third Tuesday of the month, the club goes on a field trip to take photographs followed by a meal to which family and friends are also invited.

Anyone interested in joining Los Alcazares Camera Club should have a look at the website http://www.los-alcazares-camera.club or contact the chairman, John Dorsett (0034 966762715 and mobile 0034 606452445) or the secretary, Pip Shail on the mikeshail45@googlemail.com email address.

