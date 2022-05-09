Trending:

Sara Torres elected Dama to preside the Guardamar, Alicante, fiestas this year

By Linda Hall • 09 May 2022 • 14:32

GUARDAMAR FIESTAS: Resumed after a two year interval Photo credit: Guardamar town hall

SARA TORRES was named Dama de Guardamar 2022 during a gala occasion at the Casa de Cultura on May 7.

Sara, like Alexia Aldeguer and Gloria Gomez who will be her maids of maids of honour, was chosen in a two-round draw of candidates’ names.

The gala traditionally precedes Guardamar’s Moors and Christians fiestas, held each July in honour of the town’s patron, San Jaime.

“After two years of the pandemic, we are able to resume July fiestas with high hopes,” said Guardamar’s Fiestas councillor Maria Venerdi.


“Our sincerest congratulations to Sara who will represent Guardamar during all the events planned for the coming year.”

