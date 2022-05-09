Torrevieja, Alicante, town hall denies using mirador as a municipal dump

By Linda Hall • 09 May 2022 • 15:31

TORREVIEJA: Town hall refuted claims that Alta de la Casilla was used as a rubbish dump Photo credit: torrevieja.es

TORREVIEJA town hall is accumulating tree-prunings and seaweed at the undeveloped, unused and unvisited Alto de la Casilla mirador lookout.

According to reports in the Spanish media, municipally-owned lorries and vehicles from the Acciona rubbish collecting service are using 25,000 square metres of the Alto de la Casilla area as an improvised dump.

Although the lorries are loaded with seaweed and vegetation, videos obtained by the provincial daily Informacion also revealed bags of rubbish.

Torrevieja’s town plan shows the Alto de la Casilla site as a zone reserved for a green space and equipment, neither of which correspond to its current use, the newspaper pointed out.

Asked for her comments, Torrevieja’s Parks and Gardens councillor, Carmen Gomez, told Informacion that the site was used solely to dry and reduce the weight of the seaweed removed the beaches before transporting it for treatment.

Regarding the plans to finally landscape Alto de la Casilla as a lookout point, Gomez said that the town hall was currently tendering a contract, which would be awarded before the end of the year.

