A good bag for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s last River Jucar, Valencia, outing

By Linda Hall • 12 May 2022 • 11:01

SUMMER LEAGUE: Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club were off to a good start Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club recently fished Section B1 of the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia province.

After a very long period of rain, rain and more rain, the seven contestants had a lovely sunny start to the summer league, club secretary Jeff Richards said.

“It was already 16 degrees at 9am but B1 was a tough section to fish, with a high water level and good flow on the river,” he said.

“It was impossible to fish the far side, as the current was too fast but this did not deter us and we ended up with a good bag of fish between us.”

There were no dry nets and Ray Turvey had the best total weight of the day with 15.9 kilos, followed by Graham Sewell (15.1 kilos) and Peter Shephard (13.9 kilos).

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

For further information contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).

