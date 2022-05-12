Benidorm, Alicante, to appeal against shock loss of Poniente beach Blue Flag

By Linda Hall • 12 May 2022 • 14:07

PONIENTE BEACH: Analyses taken in June 2021 were a one-off, Benidorm town hall insisted Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

THE loss of the Poniente beach’s Blue Flag came as a surprise and a blow for Benidorm town hall.

The Levante and Mal Pas beaches retained their coveted recognition from the European Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and the town hall immediately announced that it would lodge an appeal against the Poniente decision.

The FEE removed the Poniente beach’s Blue Flag on the strength of analyses carried out in mid-June last year, explained Beaches councillor Monica Gomez.

“Municipal Laboratory analyses taken at the same time reveal that the FEE results obtained from one zone were isolated and a one-off,” Gomez said.

“Consequently, these did not determine the quality and excellence of the beach’s water and sands.”

Different bodies constantly check Benidorm’s beaches which comply with the most demanding requirements, she added.

The Levante, Mal Pas and Poniente beaches have received the Q for Quality qualification for more than 10 years for more than 10 years, the councillor pointed out, and since 2010 have met the Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) requirements.

“The three beaches have also received Tourist Destinations Quality Systems (Sicted) recognition and last year received the Safety Beach seal of approval,” Gomez said.

The Poniente beach met all other FEE requirements which made FEE’s decision to remove the Poniente flag so unfair, she declared.

