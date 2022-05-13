Two Policia Local officers in Nijar, Almeria, save bee sting victim

By Linda Hall • 13 May 2022 • 19:11

POTENTIALLY LETHAL: Innocuous bees can still be killers Photo credit: Pixabay Mariananbu

NIJAR’S Policia Local went to the aid of a semiconscious man who suffered an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

The two officers, sent to assist him after a passerby in Camino del Jardin in Nijar’s San Isidro alerted the 112 Emergencies number, put him in the recovery position while awaiting an ambulance.

Finding that he had with him an adrenalin EpiPen to deal with an anaphylactic reaction, the officers rang the 061 Health Emergency number, receiving instructions on how to administer the injection.

A medical team took over once the ambulance arrived and transferred him to Torrecardenas hospital.

