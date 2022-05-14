Mayor explains exactly why the eagle has landed in Huercal-Overa, Almeria

By Linda Hall • 14 May 2022 • 21:14

HUERCAL-OVERA: Coat of Arms bears an eagle Photo credit: CC/Asqueladd

A SCULPTURE of an eagle now presides the Villazgo roundabout in Huercal-Overa.

The artwork is not to everybody’s liking, prompting mayor Domingo Fernandez to explain via the social media the reasons behind the choice.

The town hall had decided to remodel the roundabout after removing its fountain, which had begun to leak, Fernandez said. Sculptor Manuel Hervas presented a project which featured the eagle that appears on Huercal-Overa’s coat of arms.

This is the same eagle which, according local historian and judge, Enrique Garcia Asensio, represents the “grandeur” of Huercal-Overa, the mayor said.

“All of this information can be found on the town hall’s webpage or by looking up ‘Huercal-Overa eagle’ in Google,” Fernandez added.

He also pointed out that what he described as the “eagle of discord” was perched on top of 26 stones, each of which bears the name of one of Huercal-Overa’s 26 districts.

