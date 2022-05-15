Alicante provincial council’s role ‘more important than ever’ says Diputacion president

By Linda Hall • 15 May 2022 • 18:22

200TH ANNIVERSARY: Diputacion president addresses provincial politicians on May 15 Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante

ALICANTE’S provincial council commemorated its two centuries of history on May 15.

Mayors, regional MPs, senators and spokespeople from all political parties attended the event held in the gardens of the Palacio Provincial.

Regarded as “a town hall for Alicante municipalities”, most of the provincial politicians agreed that the Diputacion helped to hold the province’s 141 villages, towns and cities together.

Eighty per cent have fewer than 10,000 inhabitants and it is the Diputacion’s task to provide them with sufficient infrastructure and opportunities to halt depopulation and the drift towards the province’s coastal cities and towns.

Despite criticism from Gerard Fullana, spokesman for the Compromis party, the majority of speeches from the different spokespeople expressed gratitude towards the Diputacion.

Toni Frances, mayor of Alcoy and PSOE spokesman, drew particular attention to the Diputacion’s technical personnel for their contribution to the province’s wellbeing.

Eduardo Dolon, Torrevieja mayor and Partido Popular spokesman, said that current provincial council “has known how to put aside differences and reach agreement on what mattered.”

Speaking at the end of the morning, the provincial president Carlos Mazon maintained that the Diputacion was “more important than ever.”

He also quoted the Spanish philosopher, Jose Ortega y Gasset who once declared that it was only possible to advance and progress “when acting at a local level.”

