Almeria’s agricultural growers look to import irrigation water from Valencia province

By Linda Hall • 15 May 2022 • 10:05

ACEQUIA REAL: Valencia growers were granted right to use Jucar water in 1258 Photo credit: Acequia Real del Jucar

ALMERIA growers are looking further afield in the quest for water to irrigate their crops.

The Aguas del Almanzora Society, based in Huercal-Overa’s El Saltador, is finalising a €15 million deal to buy 50 cubic hectometres of water from the Acequia Real del Jucar irrigation syndicate in Valencia province.

The supply, spread over the next five years, will cost 30 cents per cubic metre, cheaper than the 45 cents that public sector Acuamed charges for a cubic metre of water from their desalination plant.

The growers’ agreement with Acequia Real del Jucar now needs only formal approval from the organisation’s committee, which should arrive on May 25.

The Acequia Real del Jucar is one of Spain’s oldest irrigation syndicates, founded in 1258 during the reign of Jaime I, when members were granted the right to use River Jucar water for their crops.

Meanwhile, Almeria’s agreement with the Acequia Real will not go down well with growers in Alicante province’s Vinalopo area, who have never yet been granted a share in the syndicate’s irrigation water.

