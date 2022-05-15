Despite fewer restrictions many are still wearing masks in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 15 May 2022 • 10:11
FACEMASKS: Still selling steadily in Almeria pharmacies
Photo credit: Pixabay/mrizwanmmc
Facemasks are in any case still required in chemists, health centres and on public transport but now that official Covid testing is no longer routine, kits are selling well, Almeria province pharmacists said.
“Sales of facemasks have fallen compared to previous months, but remain steady,” said Gema Martinez, president of Almeria province’s official College of Pharmacists.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.