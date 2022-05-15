Despite fewer restrictions many are still wearing masks in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 15 May 2022 • 10:11

FACEMASKS: Still selling steadily in Almeria pharmacies Photo credit: Pixabay/mrizwanmmc

ALTHOUGH the central government lifted practically all anti-Covid measures on April 19, facemasks and antigen tests are still selling.

Facemasks are in any case still required in chemists, health centres and on public transport but now that official Covid testing is no longer routine, kits are selling well, Almeria province pharmacists said.

“Sales of facemasks have fallen compared to previous months, but remain steady,” said Gema Martinez, president of Almeria province’s official College of Pharmacists.