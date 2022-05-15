News in Brief for the Almeria Costa area

By Linda Hall • 15 May 2022 • 12:35

BLUE FLAGS Endorse the quality of Almeria’s coast Photo credit: blueflag.global

Flying high ALMERIA province now has 35 beaches and two marinas entitled to fly Blue Flags awarded yearly by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) in return for meeting their stringent standards. “These flags endorse the quality of the Almeria coast,” the Junta’s Territorial Tourism delegate Vicente Garcia Egea said.

In the swim TWENTY-ONE lifesavers will be present on Adra’s beaches throughout this summer. The town hall has now announced the conditions for the selection process, which will involve an eliminatory round with two practical tests and an interview. Amongst other requirement candidates should be over 16 and under retirement age.

New degree ALMERIA UNIVERSITY (UAL) received the official go-ahead for a six-year degree course in Medicine for 60 students from the 2022-2023 academic year onwards. He was “very satisfied” said UAL’s rector Carmelo Rodriguez on receiving the definitive confirmation, enabling staff to announce timetables and details of the course online.

Tidy up OLULA DEL RIO town hall announced that all plots of unbuilt land must be fumigated to eliminate vermin and cleared of vegetation to reduce fire risk as the summer approaches. Should they fail to do so, the town hall would carry out the work, later billing the owners.

Contract scam POLICIA NACIONAL officers have arrested four people in Nijar who allegedly charged North African immigrants between €3,000 and €5,000 for bogus work contracts enabling them to legalise their position. Police investigators found links between the owners of two agricultural concerns and two intermediaries who also acted as translators.