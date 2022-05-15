Standing ovation for two outstanding choirs at Los Montesinos, Alicante, concert

By Linda Hall • 15 May 2022 • 15:46

COMBINED CHOIRS: Crescendo International Choir and Chivenor Military Ladies raised €4,680 for four charities Photo credit: Salt Church, Los Montesinos

CRESCENDO INTERNATIONAL CHOIR and Chivenor Military Ladies Choir raised €4,680 for four charities at Salt Church, Los Montesinos, on May 7.

Shortly before this began, the Royal British Legion concert band led by David Last performed on the terrace outside Salt Church.

The Chivenor Choir members, who are military personnel as well as the wives, partners, mothers and daughters of active or retired servicemen, sang 10 songs, Crescendo’s Nancy Klein told the Euro Weekly News.

These included Home Thoughts from Abroad, the same song they performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London and which was featured in the movie, Military Wives.

Many of the ladies who performed at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 are still members of the choir.

Crescendo Choir performed nine works, including Coldplay’s Fix You and Viva la Vida and the two groups combined to sing I Can Only Imagine and You Raise Me Up together.

The 350 people who attended the event gave an extended standing ovation to both choirs when the concert ended.

Crescendo Choir will be giving two free concerts soon, the first on Saturday, May 28 at 8pm at the Nuestra Señora del Pilar parish church in Los Montesinos.

The second will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 6pm in the La Siesta Evangelical Church in the La Chaparral urbanisation in Torrevieja.

The choir rehearses at the Rincon de Miguel restaurant in Los Montesinos Monday between 5.45pm and 8pm.

“All singers are welcome!” Nancy said.

“If interested in joining Crescendo, see the www.crescendo-choir.com website. The choir is especially seeking men to join.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.